Underwater robot competition begins

KUWAIT: An underwater robot competition kicked off on Friday at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Youth Center under the umbrella of Kuwait Youth Public Authority. This competition qualifies for the finals of the SeaPerch West Asia Challenge, organized by the Sharjah Branch of Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and is scheduled to be held in Sharjah on February 24.

The event will continue until tomorrow with the participation of 40 young men and women representing 12 teams to qualify for the SeaPerch West Asia Challenge, which is an annual regional competition in which participants qualify for the global competition. – KUNA