UNESCO accredits Kuwait’s Al-Sadu Society as advisory NGO

PARIS: The Kuwaiti Al-Sadu Handcraft Cooperative Society was accredited Thursday as a non-government advisory organization for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In statements to KUNA, Al-Sadu honorary chairperson Sheikha Altaf Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah hailed the UNESCO’s accreditation as an achievement for Kuwait. The accreditation would boost the society’s role in serving cultural heritage and promoting creative social development and the cultural identity of the country, she said.

Sheikha Altaf noted that Al-Sadu Society was the second Arabian Gulf organization to be accredited by UNESCO within the framework of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. Accordingly, Al-Sadu Society would have a special seat at the UNESCO, could vie for posts at the convention’s committee, and take part in annual meetings of the intragovernmental committee of the convention and the non-government organizations meetings.

Meanwhile, Al-Sadu Society Chairperson Sheikh Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed delight for the achievement. The accreditation comes after the success in including Kuwait’s traditional weaving of Al Sadu on the UNSECO Intangible Heritage list in December 2020 and the inscription of the Kuwaiti traditional art on the Heritage List of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Shekha Bibi told KUNA.