University, public sector join forces to train students

KUWAIT: Kuwait University is hosting a job fair for students in the faculty of social sciences to prepare them for the job hunt after graduation. The fair, to be held for three days starting Tuesday, will offer students the chance to learn about available jobs in the public sector.

Acting Dean of the College of Social Sciences Maha Al-Sejari told KUNA that participating government entities have signed agreements with the university by which they will collaborate to train students. Sejari added that the faculty is working on putting together specialized training courses for students. It’s also committed to providing as many students as possible with internships in the participating government entities, depending on their interest and field of study.

According to 2022 data from the Central Statistical Bureau, a majority of unemployed Kuwaitis registered with the Civil Service Bureau are in their 20s and 30s. Kuwait has a total of 8318 unemployed citizens, with about 76 percent between 20 and 29 years old and about 13 percent between 30 and 39 years old.