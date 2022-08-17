Unlicensed medical storages in Salmiya shut down

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health has announced that they have issued tickets against medical storage facilities that were unlicensed and were not following regulations by harboring expired products. “A surprise investigative squad has been released in Salmiya to uncover violations in medicinal storage facilities in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality and the Kuwait Fire Force,” the ministry of health announced in a press statement.

“The storage area encompassed 500 square meters in a residential building, where violations included unconditioned storages and an environment that is unsuitable for storage,” the ministry added. “Another investigation in the same area uncovered an unlicensed storage room which contained documents proving purchases by private pharmacies,” the ministry continued.

Meanwhile, two basements were closed in Mahboula for violations detected during recent campaigns, Kuwait Municipality said. “The campaign which we began two weeks ago in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Fire Force to uncover violating storage rooms in investment estates is going to be continued on a daily basis in all governorates,” the head of the municipality’s emergency squad in Al-Ahmadi Khaled Al-Fadhli announced.

“The main role for the emergency squad is to provide support to the different departments in the municipality, as well as provide any logistical support and cooperation. The procedure starts by finding violations then ticketing the renter and issuing a warning to the owner of the real estate,” Fadhli clarified. The municipality’s campaign in cooperation with KFF insist on the importance of following fire safety regulations. – KUNA