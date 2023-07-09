Unlocking Kuwait’s economic potential

By Mansour Al-Tamimi

Kuwait is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, with a high GDP per capita and a large oil reserve. However, despite its wealth, Kuwait has one of the lowest rates of land use in the world, with only 8.8 percent of its total land area being utilized for human activities (World Bank, 2019). This is a missed opportunity for economic growth and diversification, especially given the country’s dependence on oil exports, which are subject to market volatility and fluctuations. Land is considered one of the most important sources of income for Kuwait, after oil.

Failure to exploit it is indeed a great loss for the state. Therefore, it is crucial for the government to take action and develop its land in a sustainable and responsible way to unlock its economic potential. The underutilization of land in Kuwait is due to various factors, including a lack of urban planning, outdated regulations and a lack of investment in infrastructure. These factors have contributed to a housing crisis, with many people struggling to find affordable and suitable housing. As a result, the government must prioritize the development of new housing options.

Introducing new housing methods and partnering with real estate development companies can help control the high demand for housing and create new affordable housing options for residents. Building new cities is also a promising solution to the housing crisis, as it can create new housing options and attract investment from domestic and international sources. The government must also prioritize sustainable development and introduce new urban policies that promote responsible land use.

By developing its land in a sustainable and responsible way, Kuwait can create new sources of revenue, attract investment from both domestic and international sources and position itself as a leader in sustainable development. Sustainable development can also mitigate the effects of climate change and promote a more sustainable way of life for residents. By incorporating the latest technology and sustainability practices, the government can create new and innovative housing options that are both affordable and environmentally friendly. Furthermore, sustainable development can create a more dynamic and diverse economy.

To achieve sustainable development, the government must work with real estate development companies to address the housing crisis, create new affordable housing options and promote a more sustainable way of life for residents. The government must also introduce new regulations that promote responsible land use and incentives developers to incorporate sustainability practices in their projects and establish a framework for collaboration with the Public Authority of Housing Welfare (PAHW). Kuwaiti citizens with existing housing requests with the PAHW should be given the priority when it comes to affordable housing. Furthermore, the government must invest in infrastructure to support sustainable development.

This can include developing smart city infrastructure that utilizes the latest technology to improve energy efficiency, reduce waste and promote sustainable transportation methods. The government must also invest in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and promote sustainability. In addition to economic benefits, sustainable development can also promote social benefits, such as improved quality of life for residents. By incorporating green spaces, such as parks and gardens, the government can improve the mental and physical health of residents.

Furthermore, sustainable development can promote a sense of community and social cohesion by creating public spaces that encourage social interaction and cultural exchange. Kuwait has already taken some steps towards sustainable development, such as the establishment of the Kuwait Green Building Council in 2009, which promotes social awareness of sustainable building practices. Additionally, Kuwait’s 2035 vision, also known as New Kuwait, recognizes the importance of sustainable urban planning and development for achieving economic growth, promoting social well-being and protecting the environment.

However, more action is needed to address the challenges facing Kuwait. The government must take a more proactive approach to sustainable development and prioritize the development of new cities, housing options, green spaces and infrastructure. By doing so, Kuwait can unlock its economic potential, create new sources of revenue and promote a more sustainable way of life for its residents.

[email protected]