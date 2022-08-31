US approves updated Pfizer, Moderna shots targeting Omicron

WASHINGTON: US health officials on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 vaccinations by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the latest strains of the Omicron variant, with the goal of jump-starting a new booster campaign. The two updated booster shots aimed at providing “better protection against COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant” are approved for people age 12 and above for the Pfizer shot and 18 and older for Moderna, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement.