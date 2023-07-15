US Army assigns new commander for Kuwait brigade

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: After a year as Commander of Area Support Group – Kuwait, Col Martin Wohlgemuth departs from his post and the country back to the United States. Taking over command of the brigade is Col Daniel Enslen, who will lead the unit for the next year. “Today, we recognize Area Support Group – Kuwait, a flexible and agile formation that provides world-class support to CENTCOM and ARCENT, and two outstanding officers and commanders, Col Wohlgemuth and Col Enslen,” Lt Gen Patrick Frank said at the change of command ceremony that took place at Camp Arifjan.

“Marty took command a year ago, and it has been a busy year focused on people, partners, and innovation. He modernized the organization, readying ASG-Kuwait to support contingency operations, providing exceptional support to forces in contact, and served as an extraordinary advocate for US and Kuwaiti bilateral relations,” he said. Regarding the new command, Frank said Enslen was assigned due to his experience and ability. “Daniel is the perfect officer for this tough job. As a former observer/controller-trainer at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, he is a skilled trainer.

As a former SFAB commander, he is an expert on building partnerships. He has been deployed multiple times to and through Kuwait, and has experience in CENTCOM partner exercises including Bright Star. And as an armor officer, he has experience in M1A2K, the centerpiece of Kuwaiti land power,” he said. On the Kuwait-US bilateral relationship, Frank noted they have a strong relationship, which assists them greatly to have a stable relationship across the region “with the equipment Kuwait helped us with and the location for great training for US forces”.

“Recently, I went with Gen Mohammed Al-Dhafiri, the Commander of the Kuwaiti Land Force, to see both our combat units, with Kuwaiti and American tanks side by side conducting operations. Kuwait military has very capable staff officers and exceptional information,” he stated. Wohlgemuth thanked everyone for their efforts and time, including American servicemembers in Kuwait, other country partners in the coalition against ISIS, and especially Kuwait’s ministries of defense and interior. “My experience in Kuwait was amazing. I will miss the people and the food; I was invited to diwaniyas and about 30 weddings since I have been in Kuwait. When people open their homes and families, it builds connections.

They go beyond uniforms and jobs, because we are friends — we are closer than brothers and sisters,” he said. On behalf of the Kuwait military, Brig Gen Fahad Al-Otaibi, Kuwaiti Military Cooperation Office Director, said: “I have been very happy to work with Col Martin during the last year. He has a special character for leadership, and we worked together to ensure our mutual military mission is as effective as possible. The relationship between us is stronger due to dedication and hard work. Thank you for the good communication, transparency and trust we have built during the past year.”

“I have already been warmly welcomed with open arms and I look forward to developing genuine friendships and being a small part of the continuing 30-year partnership between the United States and Kuwait,” Enslen said. On the sidelines of the ceremony, US Charge d’Affaires James Holtsnider affirmed the US is looking forward to working with the Kuwait partners on the Al-Durra gas field, saying Kuwait was clear about the claims of their ownership of the field. He indicated US President Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, affirming the US will continue to support Ukrainian people in their right to defend themselves.

ASG-KU is the US Army Central unit responsible for garrison operations at army facilities in Kuwait, including Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Kuwait Naval Base and Shuiaba Port, implementing the defense cooperation agreement governing the US military’s relationship with Kuwait, and providing force protection for forces in Kuwait. Before the change of command ceremony, Wohlgemuth was awarded the Legion of Merit by Frank.