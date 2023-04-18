US Charge d’Affaires sends Eid greetings

KUWAIT: On behalf of the Embassy of the United States of America to Kuwait, I would like to express our warmest greetings to His Highness Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah, His Highness Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Kuwaiti government, the Kuwaiti people, and all Muslims around the world on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr. I want to thank the Kuwaiti people for their kindness and hospitality during the holy month of Ramadan. From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak.