US condemns Russia’s actions in Zaporizhzhya

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday evening “condemned recent Russian actions in and around Ukraineآ’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant,” the Department of State announced.

He voiced the condemnation while speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken “applauded Ukrainian authorities and operators for their commitment to nuclear safety and security under these circumstances.” Furthermore, Blinken reaffirmed the US will continue to call for an end to all military operations at or near Ukraineآ’s nuclear facilities, the return of full control of these facilities to Ukraine and Moscow to end its war of choice against its sovereign neighbor.” The statement noted that Blinken also spoke with Kuleba “on continued US support for Ukraineآ’s defense needs, as well as Ukraineآ’s plans for the second Crimea Platform summit on August 23 and its Independence Day on August 24.”