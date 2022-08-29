US Embassy officials hail exhibition by female artists

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy Jim Holtsnider visited on Sunday an art exhibition at Boushehri Gallery organized by Breath Creativity Group titled “Art is Fine”. “It’s great to be at Boushehri Gallery and enjoy the art exhibition by female artists from around the region presenting terrific work, expressing their feelings, emotions and talking about how the region is changing dynamically,” he said. “I look forward to come back and see what is next for all these young female artists,” he added.

Public Affairs Councilor Christy Watkins expressed her amazement over the exhibition. “I have been impressed with the art seen in Kuwait, especially in the current exhibition. I was really pleased to see female artists from around the region practice the freedom of expression; women being able to give their perspective in a variety of ways in different mediums of arts,” she said.

“The US Embassy is always interested in art in Kuwait, learning about it, and perceptions and ideas from artists, in addition to sharing American art expertise. Therefore, we welcome the opportunity to be able to bring a visiting American artist and have an exhibition, so we can have a partnership with Kuwaiti artists as well,” Watkins said.

Mohammad Ali, Co-founder of Breathe Creativity Group, pointed out that the group is aiming to highlight the work of fine art artists in Kuwait. “Our purpose is to highlight fine art in Kuwait and get access to international exhibitions. We have participated in several exhibitions in Dubai, Bahrain and a sponsored exhibition with UNESCO in Greece, in addition to competitions we won with our great artists, such as Roua Al-Madani, who won first place in many competitions with more than 50 competitors every time,” he said.

“This exhibition’s participants were selected according to the quality of their artworks and artists who have a local imprint, due to the importance of this exhibition in Kuwait and our fine art artists, who came from several countries including Spain, Egypt, India, Lebanon and Jordan, not to mention Kuwaiti artists Amal Al-Jufairi, Rania Al-Rashid, Zahraa Al-Aradi, Mona Al-Tememi and all other great artists,” Ali said.