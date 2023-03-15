US envoy lauds KRCS’s humanitarian efforts

KUWAIT: Charge d’Affaires James Holtsnider of the US Embassy in Kuwait praised on Wednesday the efforts made by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in aiding disaster-affected people. In a statement after his meeting with KRCS’s Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Holtsnider said that KRCS has many humanitarian accomplishments and it supported many people in need.

He pointed out that he was briefed on the humanitarian programs that are being executed by KRCS in deferent parts of the world such as Turkiye, Yemen, Somalia, Indonesia, Sudan, Bangladesh, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. He also mentioned the role of the association in helping families in need inside Kuwait in terms of relief, health and education. Al-Sayer said that he was pleased by Holtsnider’s visit to KRCS, and it is considered very important. – KUNA