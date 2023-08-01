US-Kuwait partnership never been stronger

By James Holtsnider, US Chargé d’Affaires

On August 2nd, we mark 33 years since the United States led a coalition of 35 nations to launch Operation Desert Shield and stand against the occupation of Kuwait. When President George H W Bush learned of the invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, he quickly announced that the United States considered Saddam Hussein’s aggression and violation of internationally recognized borders unacceptable, saying the unjustified invasion “would not stand.”

Nearly 700,000 American servicemembers deployed to the region to help liberate Kuwait and 299 servicemembers lost their lives. We remember and honor our American, Kuwait, and coalition servicemembers who died and were wounded fighting for freedom. As President Bush said, “Let no one doubt our staying power. We will stand by our friends.” More than 30 years later, we continue to stand together with Kuwait.

The U.S.-Kuwaiti partnership has never been stronger, and our work together is helping shape a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East. The liberation of Kuwait is a reminder to all around the world today of the importance of standing up for our values and defending nations against aggression. The United States continues to uphold these values and support our friends and allies around the world.