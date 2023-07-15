Users urged to check roaming fees and rules

KUWAIT: Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority asked consumers to check the roaming fees of service providers and the regulatory rules of them before travelling to avoid payment of additional fees.

Acting Director of competition and operators affairs Khalid Al-Qarawi spoke about the importance of the communication between the consumer and service provider (Communications Companies), before activating the roaming service to make sure about the service cost and service options, choose the suitable package or stop the data roaming service to avoid unexpected additional fees.

Al-Qarawi said the Authority received complaints from consumers after paying additional fees for the roaming service because of activating the service before checking fees of the provider and the rules that regulate this service between providing companies and consumers. – KUNA