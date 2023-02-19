Variety of activities to commemorate Kuwait’s national holidays

The permanent committee for national celebrations announced that the festivities commemorating the 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day would include a variety of activities and would be held in cooperation with public and private establishments. The committee said a fireworks show is included in the celebrations and it would be visible from the Gulf road, the Green Island, and Kuwait Towers. The show would be accompanied by laser lighting displays, stunning visual performances and more, the committee added. A drones show and a number of exhibitions and functions would held throughout the national festivities in commemoration of those joyful occasions, it affirmed.