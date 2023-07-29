VCOs in wastewater within permitted levels

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said on Wednesday that the country’s wastewater treatment plants can remove most Volatile Organic Compounds (VCO) during treatment processes, with an efficiency of more than 98 percent. The institute explained: “Our Water Research Center has completed a study and analysis prepared by the project leader, Dr Abdullah Al-Matouq, for samples of volatile organic compounds in wastewater located in one of the largest treatment plants in Kuwait.”

“The study aims to identify the most common volatile organic compounds in wastewater, determine their concentrations and evaluate the efficiency of removing organic compounds,” KISR clarified. KISR also stated that Dr Al-Matouq collected samples of wastewater from four different sites in the treatment plants and analyzed them to identify the most common compounds in wastewater. “After identifying the most common volatile organic compounds in the water, the results showed that their concentrations are within the permitted concentrations,” they added.