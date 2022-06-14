Venezuelan President meets Kuwaiti top officials during visit

KUWAIT: Visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros met on Tuesday at his place of residence in Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. The Venezuelan President also met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. He also received Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais. Advisor to the Amiri Diwan and Head of the Honorary Delegation Mohammad Abu Al-Hassan attended the meetings.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday the visiting Venezuelan President and his accompanying delegation. His Highness the Prime Minister headed the Kuwaiti side in the official talks that were held during the meeting. President Moros chaired the Venezuelan delegation during the meeting. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing good wishes to the visiting president and his country.

President Moros reciprocated, requesting that the prime minister relay his greetings and gratitude to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, hoping that Kuwait may witness sustainable development and progress under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir. Meanwhile, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said the Kuwaiti-Venezuelan talks dealt with means of boosting the bilateral relations and cooperation for serving issues of common concern. Later, His Highness the Prime Minister held a luncheon in honor of the Venezuelan president and his companions.

At the conclusion of his visit, President Maduro and his spouse Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro were seen off at the airport by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah and the head of the accompanying delegation of honor, Adviser at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abul-Hassan. – KUNA