Vienna returns as world’s ‘most liveable city’

The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday. Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Europe boasted six out of the top ten cities.

The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland’s Zurich. Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth. Canada also did well.

Calgary came in joint third position, followed by Vancouver in fifth place and Toronto in eighth. Japan’s Osaka and Australia’s Melbourne shared the tenth place. France’s capital Paris came 19th, 23 places up from last year.

The Belgian capital Brussels was 24th, just behind Canada’s Montreal. The United Kingdom’s capital London was the world’s 33rd most liveable city, while Spain’s Barcelona and Madrid came 35th and 43rd respectively. Italy’s Milan ranked number 49, the US city of New York 51, and China’s Beijing came 71st.