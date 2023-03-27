Volunteers participate in iftar campaigns, distribute meals

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims’ generosity manifests clearly through widespread iftar meals, where people share food to break their fast. Motivated by Islamic values that encourage people to give selflessly and spread kindness and goodwill, many Muslims volunteer in iftar campaigns, while others cook meals, pack them in boxes and deliver them to mosques or other places where fasting Muslims can be found.

Director and founder of a humanitarian volunteering team Ali Salah Karam expressed the rewarding feelings that come with sharing iftar with others. “Giving things to other people for free develops a feeling of love and unity. Seeing others smiling despite the simplicity of the things we share with them and knowing that such actions are seen by Allah motivates us to keep this work going. It’s also influenced by the prophet’s teachings, which is to love for others what we love for ourselves,” he said.

According to Karam, the real value of sharing a meal with others lies in the spiritual reward of generosity. Another motive behind sharing free meals, said Karam, is creating positive habits among others, which spreads goodwill and gives people the opportunity to get to know each other and make friends. The process of distributing free meals, he said, is organized among the volunteers, ensuring that they are given out equally and fairly.

Suhaila Al-Qattan, who volunteers with humanitarian organizations that deliver aid locally and to neighboring countries, expressed her satisfaction and pride. “When you help others, it gives you a sense of happiness and serenity because you have alleviated someone’s pain or eased their struggle. You will feel comfortable and confident and look forward to Allah’s love and acceptance. We take nothing in return of such actions, but we will definitely be rewarded in the afterlife. We not only help people in Kuwait, but we also distribute aid to neighboring countries through campaigns in Jordan, Syria and Egypt,” she said.

Going the extra mile

Mohammad Masoud buys meals from restaurants at his own expense and gives them out to others. He told Kuwait Times about the rewarding feeling he gets out of doing such things. “I get very happy and excited when I do something kind to others, because it is rewarding spiritually and religiously. My friends and I make a personal effort as we buy meals from restaurants and take them to people to enjoy it for free as iftar. We are not supported by any organization; it is basically a personal effort. We distribute around 500 meals monthly in Farwaniya and Hawally governorates,” he said.

Bibi Al-Ayoub gives away home-cooked meals to Muslims breaking their fast, focusing mainly on visitors of small mosques. “I prepare the meals with my own hands and deliver them to the people in my own car. I do not receive any help from any organization or sector, but some good people and friends join me sometimes and help deliver the meals. I usually go to humble mosques in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh,” she said.