Volvo BNK Automotive sponsors Abolish 153 talk at Volvo Studio

KUWAIT: Volvo BNK Automotive has taken the initiative by sponsoring the Abolish 153 talk at Volvo Studio, raising awareness on an application launched for women in need of assistance to be able to handle a better life on their own. It is all about educating and helps create a safety plan. It connects survivors with life coaches and medical professionals, spreading hope and positivity to people in need.
