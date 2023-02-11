KuwaitOther News

Volvo BNK Automotive sponsors Abolish 153 talk at Volvo Studio

Ashraf Tamim, General Manager of BNK Automotive - Volvo (center) with Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada and Charge d’Affaires US Embassy James Holtsnider.

KUWAIT: Volvo BNK Automotive has taken the initiative by sponsoring the Abolish 153 talk at Volvo Studio, raising awareness on an application launched for women in need of assistance to be able to handle a better life on their own. It is all about educating and helps create a safety plan. It connects survivors with life coaches and medical professionals, spreading hope and positivity to people in need.

