Wafra plant project on track for 2024 deadline: Official

KUWAIT: The CEO of the GCC Interconnection Authority Ahmed Al-Ibrahim announced on Tuesday that the construction of the Wafra plant project in the State of Kuwait are proceeding well according to schedule, expecting the project to be completed in December 2024. “The completion rate of construction and civil works, which includes the construction of concrete bases for electrical towers, reached 15 percent, while the completion rate of construction of overhead lines carrying electric current reached 27 percent,” Ibrahim said.

He stated that the existing cooperation between the authority and the Kuwait Fund for Development in the implementation of the Wafra station project is “very excellent”. “The authority seeks to build greater cooperation with the fund in the implementation of other vital and strategic projects for the benefit of Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” he said.

Ibrahim said representatives from the authority and the fund inspected the situation on the ground and listened to the reports and opinions of engineers, consultants and contractors, stressing that things are going well in terms of direct coordination with the joint operations teams and the timely arrival of needed materials. The Linkage Authority and the Kuwait Fund “work as one team in the success of this project, which is a common goal,” he said, expressing many thanks to the fund for its continuous support and follow-up of the project.