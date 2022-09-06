Weapons and ammunition found in Salmi

KUWAIT: Abandoned weapons and ammunition have been found by the municipality’s violation removal commission, in Salmi, in the Jahra governorate. Sulaiman Al-Ghais, Head of Jahra governorate violation removal department, said that “weapons and ammunition have been found causing violations within the public property in Salmi area.”

“The team were in the process of removing some of the illegal objects in the Khayash stables, when they discovered that it had weapons and ammunition marked with the year ‘2021’, upon which they notified the interior ministry immediately,” Al-Ghais said.

He expressed his appreciation of the inspection team as well, adding that “they are exposed to all kinds of dangers while doing their job and while dealing with violators, or those in possession of such dangerous weapons.”