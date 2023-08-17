Weather changes, scattered clouds, drizzles expected

KUWAIT: The weather in Kuwait will be hot and humid over the weekend, particularly in seaside regions, Director General of the meteorological department Abdulaziz Al- Qarawi said on Thursday. The seasonal Indian depression continues to weigh in, coupled with hot and humid winds, along with scattered clouds and drizzles. Today’s heat will be maximum 45 degrees and drops to 31- 34 degrees at night.

On Friday, the highest temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees. At night, it will fall to the level of 32-35 degrees. On Saturday, Al-Qarawi said the weather will be hot, partially cloudy and wet in coastal regions, and the highest forecast heat will be at the level of 45-48 degrees, but will taper off at night to the level of 32-35 degrees. – KUNA