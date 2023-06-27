Weeklong ‘Taste of Korea’ event opens in Kuwait

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) held on Monday the grand opening of “Korean Product Week: Taste of Korea” at Monoprix in Assima Mall, bringing signature Korean products to local customers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kuwait Chung Byung-Ha emphasized that food represents culture, and culture can be best understood by food. “If people are willing to feel and experience Korea, the ‘Taste of Korea’ event is not to be missed,” he said.

The ambassador affirmed that “Taste of Korea” is crucial for fostering bilateral trade and providing citizens and residents with high-quality Korean cuisine and beverages, calling on people to embark on a culinary and cultural journey through the enchanting world of Korea as the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Adha coincides with the delightful “Taste of Korea” event.

“Taste of Korea” will be held from June 25 to July 2 to celebrate the rich and diverse cuisine of Korea. The festival was inaugurated by Chung in the presence of top management officials, as well as a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers. This marked the beginning of an exciting week filled with promotions, offers and the opportunity to explore a wide range of authentic Korean food products.

Shoppers can look forward to discovering an extensive array of carefully selected Korean products from leading brands such as Samyang Foods, CJ, Binggrae, Cook-tok, Crown, Daesang, Dongseo, Haitai, Jaeho, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical, Lotte, Nongshim, Ottogi, Samjin, SPC Samlip, OKF, SFC, Wooyang, Young poong, Youus, Dong-A, Haepyo, HBAF, Namyang Dairy, Paldo, Sempio, etc.

“Taste of Korea” aims to bring the best of Korean products to consumers in Kuwait, offering exceptional value at competitive prices. This initiative reflects KOTRA’s commitment to providing a diverse and exciting shopping experience that caters to the multicultural tastes and preferences of customers.