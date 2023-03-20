West Asia Triathlon Championship ends

KUWAIT: West Asia Triathlon Championship organized by Kuwait Triathlon Club and federation was concluded at the Marina beach with large participation of athletes of various ages. In the Spring Ages group’s competition, world champions participated with Lebanon’s Lindsey Nader winning; Soria took second position while Tonia Mkari grabbed third. In the men’s category Ali Al-Zubi from Lebanon took first; Thomas Beeroka from Argentine (second); Saudi Arabia’s Rayyan Al-Khuwaiter (third).

In the professional sprint event, Lidya Musleh (from Jordan) took the first position; Najlaa Al-Jraiwi (second) and Huda Al-Saleh (third). The men’s event was won by Syria’s Adnan Zaki, Bahrain’s Abdulrahman Mubarak and Saud Al-Zaabi from UAE respectively. The women’s super sprint event was won by Shajwan Mohammad (from Iraq); Kuwait’s Fai Al-Mulla and Loulwa Al-Rifai grabbed second and third respectively. Chairman of the Triathlon Club and Federation, Financial Secretary of West Asia Federation Rashid Al-Kandary said the Championship was a success and received appreciation from participating athletes and teams.