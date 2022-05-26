White Palace hosts high-ranking South Korean delegation

KUWAIT: Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah hosted at the White Palace a high-level South Korean business delegation, headed by South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Chung Byung-ha. The visiting delegation represented various sectors in South Korea. Sheikh Mubarak welcomed the delegation saying “Kuwait and South Korea have deep rooted relations, and there are certainly growing opportunities on means of boosting the bilateral trade, commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries in all domains and sectors, and much to learn from the South Korean experience of its economic model for growth and development.”

On his part, Ambassador Chung praised the friendly relations with Kuwait and said that “South Korea have a great desire to enhance business partnerships and alliances in trade and economic areas, moreover, there are ways to develop cooperation in new areas and sectors such as healthcare, consumer goods, and renewable energy..”

Sheikh Mubarak emphasized “This visit by South Korean delegation highlights the importance of Kuwait market and its strategic location in the GCC Gulf region which offers opportunities to Korean companies looking to reach the Gulf markets. Sharing knowledge and strengthening our partnership with one of the world’s biggest economies benefits Kuwait and the entire GCC Gulf region as well”, wishing the visiting business delegation a successful and fruitful visit to Kuwait.