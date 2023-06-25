Whiteleg shrimp farming project yields second harvest

KUWAIT: The General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development participated in attending the second harvest of the whiteleg shrimp farming project, a government initiative provided by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research. Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr Khalid Mahdi said in a press statement on the sidelines of his attendance that the results of this project come within the framework of the implementation of the New Kuwait Vision 2035 through the support and development of aquaculture techniques in marine life, stressing that such a project has an important impact on supporting food security in the State of Kuwait.

Mahdi added that the general secretariat of the Supreme Council for planning and development supports such projects due to their important contributions to the economy and because it uses environmentally friendly technologies. The project will also help attract investment opportunities to the aquaculture sector, he said. He praised the continuous work carried out by the national cadres to make this project a success, explaining that the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research has benefited from the previous research projects it carried out in this field to reach optimal economic sustainability.

Mahdi pointed out that the culturing experiment began in May last year and the first harvest of the project was in August last year, indicating that there are several steps to enhance food security, including expanding the production of farmed shrimp, the cultivation of more fish species and enhancing scientific research in the field of food production.