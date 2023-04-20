WHO congratulates Kuwait leadership

KUWAIT: On behalf of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Assad Hafeez (Representative in Kuwait) extended his heartfelt congratulations to HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the government and the people of Kuwait on the joyous occasion of Eid celebration.

“It is an honor for me to serve as the WHO representative to Kuwait and to work alongside the government and people of Kuwait towards the common goal of promoting ‘Health For All’. We are committed to supporting the country’s efforts in improving the health of its citizens and achieving the sustainable development goal targets. I am particularly impressed by the dedication and hard work of healthcare professionals in Kuwait who continue to provide quality care and services to the population, especially during challenging times. Your commitment to ensuring access to healthcare services for all is an inspiration to us all,” he said

“As we celebrate this special occasion, let us renew our commitment to working together towards a healthier and more prosperous future for all. The WHO remains committed to supporting the government and people of Kuwait in achieving their health goals. Once again, congratulations on this joyous occasion, and may Allah’s blessings be upon you all,” he added.