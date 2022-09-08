Why HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is the best choice!

By Islam Al-Sharaa

As hybrid office working is gradually becoming the norm, people are in need for an immersive, safe, and efficient meeting experience in complex environments, that is why there is a noticeable demand and desire for 16-inch lightweight laptops. With a global move towards remote working and studying, there is an increased demand for large-screen, high-performance, lightweight laptops.

That is where compact 16-inch laptops come into play. They have large screens but yet are small and light enough to be carried around. Comes Huawei with its compact 16-inch high-performance laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16. This laptop hits all the right spots with a stunning 16-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView display, a sleek and light metallic body, powerful performance, and futuristic Super Device features. With all these, HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is the best laptop you can find for a price of under KD 249.900.

A large and comfortable display

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16’s immersive 16-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView display is made for those who spend long hours in front of the screen. With a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a convenient 16:10 aspect ratio, it is designed with comfort and productivity in mind. With the HUAWEI MateBook D 16, even heavy users can be confident that their eyes are protected thanks to the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification.

The laptop inherits Huawei’s minimalist design style with a simple metal yet streamlined body. The durable aluminium alloy body of the laptop is tempered by anodic oxidation to make it tougher and stronger.

All the power you need

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 comes with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H- Series Processor and can be configured up to i7-12700H. It offers a TDP of up to 40W, dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive. In simple terms, this laptop is everything you need to handle your tasks efficiently.

Break down walls with Super Device features

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device, bringing super productivity with a cohesive multi-device experience. It lets you effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all. Simply place your Huawei earphones, mice, keyboards, speakers and printers close to the HUAWEI MateBook D 16, and the laptop will automatically discover them and provide a prompt for quick and easy pairing.

In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched HUAWEI P50 and tablets like the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro, it is even more useful. Once you have wirelessly connected your phone, you will see its UI (User Interface) appear on your laptop screen, so you can operate it as if your smartphone and laptop are one device. You can access and edit your files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from your phone through your MateBook D 16, and even use your mouse and keyboard to control your smartphone.

Your tablet can be transformed into a drawing pad or second screen, with documents, images and more seamlessly shared between the two. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 can also connect to a HUAWEI MateView monitor, so you can see your work on an even larger screen.

Make the most out of your meetings

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 comes with the smart video conference solution to make your online meetings more productive. The laptop is equipped with a 1080P camera at the top of the screen, which doubles the resolution of traditional 720P cameras. At the same time, Huawei’s self-developed AI Camera smart feature enables cool features like Virtual Background, FollowCam and Eye Contact.

Metaline antenna for stable connectivity

This laptop is a networking beast, too, thanks to the innovative HUAWEI Metaline Antenna technology, which allows users to enjoy stable wireless networks. The HUAWEI Metaline Antenna is a brand-new antenna structure that, compared with average antennas, has 56% better signal conversion efficiency. In the same network environment, it offers 2dB and 2.6dB better upload and download signals, respectively. Even under weak Wi-Fi signals, the downloading speed is increased by 55%, while the lag in gaming and video conference are decreased by 57% and 67%, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2

Although this laptop’s display is slightly smaller, it made our list! The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 features a 15.6-inch display with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 88%. It also weighs 1.7Kg. In terms of design, the laptop has a dual-tone grey colour scheme, with the top of the laptop having a darker shade of grey compared to the lighter tone on the rest of the body.

The intel version of the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 is configurable up to i7-1165G7 and comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Several RAM options are also available, depending on your needs. In terms of performance, you should be able to run applications like spreadsheets, multiple web pages, and even some heavier software without any trouble. Using the Fn + Q shortcut, you can choose between different performance modes: “extreme performance,” “intelligent cooling,” and “battery saving.” Each of these modes has its own thermal setting that controls the performance output of the PC. If you want more graphics performance than what the integrated graphics can give, you can go for the model with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics unit.

Asus VivoBook 15

Asus VivoBook 15 comes also with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and an aspect ratio of 16:9, the same as the ThinkBook 15. The screen-to-body ratio is 85%. The body is mostly plastic, except for the lid part that uses aluminium with a grey metallic finish. It weighs 1.8Kg. Design-wise, one standout feature of the laptop is the enter key which has a yellow accent around it. The Asus VivoBook 15 is configurable with up to Intel Core i7 1165G7.