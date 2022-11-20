Other SportsSports

Winners awarded at Camel race event

2 hours ago
0 21
KUWAIT: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah presents the cup to the winner.

KUWAIT: The camel race ceremony ‘Inheritors of Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah’ completed their competition which was organized by Kuwait Club for Camel Race. The event was attended by a large number of competitors and audience who are passionate about the sport as well as a number of foreigners.

The ceremony included a number of camel breeds such as ‘Luqaya Abkar’ ‘Lugayan Qaadan’ ‘Haqayiq Abkar’ ‘Haqayir Qaadan’ etc. The cup was presented by ‘Inheritors of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak’. The competition was filled with excitement. The head of Camels Racing Kuwait Club Hussein Mane’ Dawwas expressed his unlimited support from the Inheritors.

KUWAIT: Head of the Council of Camels Racing Club Hussein Al-Dawwas presents a memorial shield to Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

The grandson of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak attended the event on behalf of the Inheritors. He awarded the winners with cups. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak expressed his happiness and expressed his love for the sport. “The ceremony will continue its support in honor of late grand father Sheikh Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

2 hours ago
0 21

Leave a Reply

Back to top button