Winners awarded at Camel race event

KUWAIT: The camel race ceremony ‘Inheritors of Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah’ completed their competition which was organized by Kuwait Club for Camel Race. The event was attended by a large number of competitors and audience who are passionate about the sport as well as a number of foreigners.

The ceremony included a number of camel breeds such as ‘Luqaya Abkar’ ‘Lugayan Qaadan’ ‘Haqayiq Abkar’ ‘Haqayir Qaadan’ etc. The cup was presented by ‘Inheritors of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak’. The competition was filled with excitement. The head of Camels Racing Kuwait Club Hussein Mane’ Dawwas expressed his unlimited support from the Inheritors.

The grandson of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak attended the event on behalf of the Inheritors. He awarded the winners with cups. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak expressed his happiness and expressed his love for the sport. “The ceremony will continue its support in honor of late grand father Sheikh Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah,” Sheikh Abdullah said.