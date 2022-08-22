Woman safely delivers baby on NYC-bound Kuwait Airways flight

KUWAIT: A mother delivered a baby onboard Kuwait Airways flight KU117, bound from Kuwait to New York City on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The condition of the mother and her baby was described as stable.

The crew member was able to deal with the emergency situation successfully, Kuwait Airways. “The comprehensive training that the company carries out periodically for its employees makes them always ready to face any sudden and emergency situations,” Kuwait Airways said in a statement.

This is the second similar incident that happened onboard of a Kuwait Airways flight this month. On August 2, 2022, a woman delivered a baby safely during a flight from Kuwait to the Philippines.