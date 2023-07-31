Woman speaks out against tattoo discrimination

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: Living in a judgmental society is an ongoing concern for many Kuwaitis who choose to express themselves through forms of body art, such as tattoos. However, in Kuwaiti society, conservative values and traditional norms prevail. Therefore, many tattooed Kuwaitis often face negative stereotypes and are unfairly judged by others who associate tattoos with moral deficit. This prevailing perception can result in discrimination, limited opportunities at finding jobs or getting married, which results in social exclusion.

Kuwait Times interviewed Sarah, a tattooed Kuwaiti facing societal discrimination due to people passing judgment based on appearances. According to Sarah, one of the most significant consequences of living in a judgmental society is the detrimental effect on one’s self-esteem. The fear of being judged can lead to suppression of one’s true self and results in hypocrisy, because individuals are submitting to societal expectations rather than pursuing their genuine desires. In such a society, individuals unwillingly confine themselves to certain roles or labels, disregarding their unique qualities and potential contributions to society.

“It is extremely unfortunate that many individuals may be overlooked or dismissed simply due to societal judgments of their tattoos. Having tattoos can negatively impact your opportunity to find a job in Kuwait, regardless of your qualities,” Sarah said. Thus, living in a judgmental society can lead to a toxic environment. Instead of promoting collaboration and support, people become more focused on finding fault in others, leading to a culture of blame instead of empathy. This creates a divide within the community, leading to a lack of trust and genuine connection between individuals, hindering social cohesion and unity.

Hence, a judgmental society perpetuates a cycle of negativity, preventing the establishment of a supportive and inclusive community. “One of the core issues experienced by tattooed Kuwaitis is the clash between personal expression and cultural norms because some individuals in Kuwait perceive tattoos as a direct violation of cultural norms and traditions. Consequently, tattooed Kuwaitis often find themselves struggling to reconcile their desire for self-expression with societal expectations,” Sarah said.

Sarah further elaborated on the challenges faced by tattooed Kuwaitis, as she said it not only limits their job opportunities, but also their chances of getting married, because Kuwaiti families often prioritize reputation and social standing of both the individual and their potential spouse. They believe the presence of a visible tattoo can cause concern about the individual’s background and character, believing a tattooed person is less likely to be mature for marriage.

This potentially leads to rejection or judgment from potential matches and their families. Thus, tattoos are often seen as a deviation from expected and accepted norms, and can be perceived as rebellious or inappropriate, leading to potential difficulties in finding a suitable partner.