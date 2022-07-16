Women in media, important part of Kuwait development vision

KUWAIT: Women, in any society, play an important role in the overall development of their countries and such fact is very true when it came to Kuwaiti women. Women in media are considered as a great asset to Kuwait’s 2035 Vision for development due to their role in reflecting women contributions to the whole progress of the country. Journalism and media in Kuwait had definitely saw women contributing extensively to all sorts of printed, visual and audible media, head of the women’s research and studies center at the college of social science in Kuwait University (KU) Dr Lubna Al-Kazi said. Women provide a piercing and detailed outlook on matters and topics, which is very useful when comes to media coverage, she affirmed, adding that it was important to bring this matter to the forefront of social discussions. She called for an increase of women representation in the media scene to become true partners of their men counterpart and contribute to the development of the country.

Similarly, Fatimah Al-Salmen — an aspiring Kuwaiti journalist who is visually impaired — affirmed that journalism had increased her knowledge and skills in a variety of subjects despite the challenges she and her colleagues faced. Women are able to overcome obstacles and dangers present in media and journalism, she insisted, saying that they were capable of pursuing their careers and dreams alongside their social responsibilities as wives, sisters, and daughters. She stressed that there must be a hunger for any individual to pursue a career in journalism and media, affirming that women who were willing to go above and beyond would be rewarded with opportunities and achievements.

Political rights

Kuwaiti women had long struggled to earn their rights in society, but perhaps the turning point was earning their full political rights in 2005. Prior to that, women were an integral part of Kuwaiti society even before the discovery oil and that came through maintaining households and raising up generations of Kuwaitis who contributed back to society. Post-oil discovery, women had excelled in various aspects of life including academia and the job market. Their role was most evident during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, when Kuwaiti women stood face-to-face against the aggressors, which promoted the initial spark to allow them to gain their fully political rights. Since 2005 and onward, women were included into the formations of the cabinet of ministers, a step that was followed by membership in the National Assembly and Municipal Council.

Whether heading a diplomatic mission abroad or becoming a superior member of the judicial system, women fulfilled their role as real partners to men in Kuwaiti society without fail. Enabling women is also a top priority of the leadership in Kuwait. During a 2015 speech to the UN Sustainable Development Summit in New York, late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait was keen on empowering women as touted in the UN Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) number five concerning gender equality. The 2010-establish Kuwait Women’s Research and Studies Center (WRSC), in cooperation with national and UN entities, had strived to achieve the UNSDG goal via preparing women to hold senior positions in public and private post, noted the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad in his speech.

Another milestone for Kuwait women was in 2021, when they were allowed by the Defense Ministry to provide medical and assistance services to the military, an unprecedented decision in the history of the country. It would not be a surprise for women to excel further in Kuwaiti society and history would surely tell of their extraordinary achievements in the past, present, and future. – KUNA