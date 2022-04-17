Women promote tourism in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Members of the Union of Specialized Arab Women took a tour around some Kuwaiti landmark in a trip themed “encouraging domestic tourism”. The tour included visits to Kuwait beaches to encourage domestic tourism during good weather just before the arrival of summer. Union members are planning a tourism and entertainment schedule to attract tourists as Kuwait is distinguished with its many cafes and restaurants. The plan also includes visits to several Kuwaiti islands. The delegation included Union President Dr Kulthoum Awadh, Head of Media Wafaa Al-Shatti and Head of Tourism Department Ilham Maarafi.