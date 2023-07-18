Work program embraces added-value implementable projects: Prime Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Tuesday the government’s work program includes plans for added-value implementable projects with specific timetables. Addressing a parliament session on the government’s program, the prime minister said the plan is considered a document of cooperation between both legislative and executive authorities and establishes joint constructive work rules based on putting the supreme national interest first, wiping out obstacles and addressing challenges.

It is also a document of partnership with the private sector and civil society organizations, which have a central role to play in achieving progress and development as part of Kuwait’s future vision aiming at serving the interest of generations to come, he stressed. He added that the government had presented its work plan in line with Article 98 of the constitution and the principle of constructive cooperation between both legislative and executive authorities, which is essential to serving public interest and carrying out the aspired achievements.

His Highness the Prime Minister cited the plan as including major economic and development projects aiming at ensuring economic diversification, improving development performance and addressing economic and financial challenges. Improving living conditions and answering social needs for citizens, mainly housing, education, health and entertainment, have been taken into account in the government’s work program, he pointed out. The prime minister commended fruitful cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities in the enactment of a law that allows companies to establish new residential cities or areas, the amendment of the health insurance law to include more citizens.

Comments welcome Suggestions pitched by Kuwaiti lawmakers over the government’s newly-announced work plan will be taken into “consideration,” Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi said on Tuesday. The government, he said, will respond “in accordance with constitutional procedures”. He echoed the words of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah, in which he said that the government and parliament are bound by a “partnership” to serve the nation’s best interests.

Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Acting Minister of Finance Dr Saad Al-Barrak affirmed that the government will take note of the observations of MPs. He added that the government’s work program is practical and based on a clear vision and was created in a record time. – KUNA