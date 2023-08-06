Workshop creates awareness, offers training for minors

KUWAIT: The General Authority for Minors Affairs organized a workshop entitled ‘Successful Youth’ to raise awareness for the minors who are choosing a university specialization and setting up projects. The acting director general of the authority, Tamader Al-Omar, said in a press statement that the workshop is aimed at creating awareness, rehabilitating, and training about 120 minors between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

The workshop program includes several topics, including awareness of how to choose a university specialty, how to create projects, money management, digital transformation, and robot programming. She stressed the importance of these programs. The workshop is the first of its kind to be organized by the Minors Authority under the supervision of its team and in cooperation with specialists.- KUNA