World Cup windfall: UAE woos football fans with multi-entry visas

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will offer multiple-entry visas to football fans at this year’s Qatar World Cup, officials announced, as it looks to reap an economic windfall from the tournament. The UAE, whose jewel is the tourism-to-finance hub of Dubai, follows neighboring Saudi Arabia in opening its doors to supporters arriving for the first football World Cup in the Middle East. Fans with the Hayya Card issued to ticket-holders will be eligible for the 90-day renewable visas available for an initial fee of 100 dirhams ($27). “The program comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support the State of Qatar, in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the official WAM news agency said. “Through the multiple-entry tourist visa options, the UAE will be hosting the World Cup fans, allowing them to enter UAE multiple times over a period of 90 days.”