World Food Program hails Kuwait’s efforts

KUWAIT: The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) on Thursday heaped praise on Kuwait for the country’s contributions towards global humanitarian endeavors, hailing it as among the UN’s most indispensable partners.
Kuwait never failed to provide “urgent and prompt” aid to some of the impoverished corners of the globe, WFP’s deputy director for Gulf Arab states Katrina Gallouzi told KUNA after talks with the country’s Red Crescent Society chief Dr Hilal Al-Sayer. On her visit to Kuwait, the WFP official said it aims to ratchet up cooperation as part of efforts to keep food distribution flowing to countries with severe shortages.
Acknowledging the WFP’s contributions towards humanitarian aid across the world, the Kuwaiti charities chief agreed that the WFP official’s visit would be instrumental in bolstering ties, underlining the Kuwaiti Red Crescent’s unwavering commitment to serve humanity. – KUNA