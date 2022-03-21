World needs more cooperation to address urgent challenges

KUWAIT: The challenges presented to the global community in recent years showed that the world was not addressing problems with due diligence, said Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday. Delivering a speech to the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Bali Island, Indonesia, Al-Ghanem said that the theme of the event aimed at tackling global warming from a parliamentary perspective and called for an intense cooperation not only to meet this problem, but also address other grievances.

Global warming not only touched certain sectors of society, it is a threat of grave consequences for all of humanity, he affirmed, saying that the problem should have a similar response as in the case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which crippled the world. Post-World War II, the UN and international organizations had set rules and laws in hope that humanity would avoid misery and wars; however, threats went beyond conflict and into irreversible natural disasters and possible manmade catastrophes, he added.

He went on to say that turning a blind eye to matters such as hunger, economic crises, health emergencies, and humanitarian catastrophes such as the plight of the Palestinian people should not go on without solutions. He reiterated calls for finding solutions now for problems plaguing the world or otherwise, human beings were the ones to blame. -KUNA