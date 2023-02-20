Yemen praises Kuwait’s humanitarian support

ADEN: Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani expressed appreciation on Sunday for Kuwait’s honorable stand and support throughout the years, including dozens of its humanitarian and vital projects in the republic. Yemen’s government news agency said the remarks were made during a meeting between Kuwait’s Ambassador to Yemen Falah Al-Hajraf and the minister.

The meeting delved into discussion on the latest development in Yemen, and efforts exerted by neighboring countries to renew the truce and achieve peace in the country. The minister also hailed Kuwait’s stance and support to the constitutional legitimate government headed by the President of the Leadership Council Rashad Al-Olaimi, his government, and the Yemeni people. – KUNA