Yemeni consultations continue under GCC auspices

RIYADH: The Yemeni consultations, held under the auspices of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), continued on Sunday in closed meetings, discussing, exploring and defining the challenges facing each of the six planned axes. For his part, the GCC Ambassador Sarhan Al-Munikher said on the sidelines of the meetings that today’s meeting was devoted to exploring the challenges facing the current situation in all fields in Yemen, to reach the proper solutions for these challenges.

He also indicated that the meetings were in parallel, as there was a political group, an economic and development group, a humanitarian, social and security group, the fight against terrorism, and a group specializing in the media aspect. The Yemeni-Yemeni discussions started on Wednesday, under the sponsorship of the GCC, with broad Yemeni participation. The talks are scheduled to proceed until April 7. – KUNA