Yemen’s minister touts GCC’s constructive part

ADEN: Yemeni Information Minister Moammer Al-Eryani yesterday commended the constructive role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in resolving multiple crises experienced by Yemen. In a press statement, he also spoke highly of the GCC’s backing to regional and international initiatives (mainly consultations in Geneva, Kuwait, Stockholm and Riyadh) which are aimed at finding a political solution to the Yemeni standoff.

“The fervent efforts of the GCC Secretariat General to organize and host inter-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh are an extension of its unwavering positions based on backing an end to war and finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis,” he said. The Yemeni minister reiterated the legitimate government’s persistent and relentless eagerness to bring comprehensive, just and sustainable peace back to his country.

Meanwhile, the six-nation Gulf bloc said it seeks to host discussions between Yemen’s warring sides in Saudi Arabia, despite the Houthi rebels’ rejection of talks in “enemy countries”. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition fighting on the side of the Yemeni government against the Houthis. The secretary-general of the Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef al-Hajraf, told reporters discussions would be held between March 29 and April 7 in Riyadh.

“Invitations will be sent to all and the conference will be held in attendance of those who come,” he said. “We hope that everyone will participate and not miss this opportunity.” But the Iran-backed rebels said earlier that while they were open to finding a peaceful solution to the seven-year war, they would not travel to Saudi Arabia. “We will welcome an invitation to dialogue that does not take place in enemy countries,” a Houthi official said on condition of anonymity. “We will always extend our hand for peace,” the official said.

OIC welcomes initiative

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha has welcomed the initiative launched by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on hosting intra-Yemeni talks in Riyadh late this month. In a news statement, Taha affirmed support to a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and encouraged dialogue amongst all Yemeni parties.

He also voiced its backing to implement the Riyadh agreement, lauding all efforts, mainly Saudi Arabia and UN, to reach a ceasefire and push ahead the political process. Taha called on all Yemen’s parties to engage in this initiative in order to stop the bloodshed, reach a political solution, end the conflict, achieve the interest of Yemen’s people and back the region’s stability and security, according to the statement.

On Thursday, GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf announced the Council’s call for all Yemeni parties to hold talks on March 29 in Riyadh. Speaking at a news conference, Al-Hajraf said all realize sincere and continued efforts made by the GCC that aim to end the Yemeni crisis, meet aspirations of Yemenis, restore stability, and maintain Arab and regional security. – Agencies