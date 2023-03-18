Young Kuwaitis show innovations at weekend bazar

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti innovators and merchants showcased their products and works at the “Bugsha market” bazar this weekend. Ali Wahidi, one of the founders of the bazar, told KUNA that the old term “bugsha” was revived to signal the desire to bring the Kuwaiti heritage to life. Wahidi said the activity is sponsored by several national companies and entities, namely the National Bank of Kuwait and the telecommunication company Zain, that seek to support the youth.

Rasha Al-Fahad, a partner in the enterprise, lauded the participating young people who contributed with diverse and vibrant products. Adlah Al-Baghli, a participant, said she has taken part with fabric and leather bags, decorated with drawings depicting the national heritage. – KUNA