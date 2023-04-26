Zain Alshuhoor campaign brought joy in Holy Month

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, successfully concluded its annual social campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan, Zain Alshuhoor. The month-long program saw the company join the Kuwaiti community in sharing the blessings of the Holy Month with a plethora of social and humanitarian contributions.

Zain Alshuhoor is Zain’s biggest social campaign of the year and comes in collaboration with public and private sector institutions to reflect the spirit of giving and shared responsibility. This year, the program featured contributions in the most vibrant sectors within the community, including charitable and humanitarian efforts, social, religious, and entertainment programs, as well as sports and health activities. Zain worked hand in hand with its strategic partners under its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategies.

The campaign kicked-off by delivering ‘Ramadan Machla’ (food supplies) to underprivileged families in collaboration with three of Zain’s non-profit strategic partners: the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Social Care Centers, and Zakat House. In addition, Zain’s volunteers team directly distributed supplies at Taimaa, Jahra in partnership with KRCS.

Zain’s Iftar Program came back for its 16th year and is considered one of the main pillars of the company’s Ramadan campaign every year. Zain provided daily meals at the Iftar hall in Ardiya throughout the Holy Month, while also distributing meals across Kuwait via trucks in partnership with the Kuwait Food Bank. The trucks visit the most populated areas to secure the daily Iftar meal of workers, underprivileged individuals and families, and others who are in most need during Ramadan. The program saw nearly 40,000 meals distributed throughout Ramadan.

In one of the company’s most notable social programs in Ramadan, Zain hosted a special event to celebrate the Kuwaiti tradition of Girgeaan (candy distribution) at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Social Care Centers. The event came in partnership with the Public Authority for Disability Affairs to share the joys and blessings of the Holy Month with foster care children, people with special needs, and the elderly.

To recognize the tremendous efforts of frontliners during the Holy Month, Zain hosted a special Ramadan Iftar banquet for personnel operating at Nuwaiseeb Border Port. The step came as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation to the staff of the Ministry of Interior and Customs who dedicate their time and effort to Kuwait’s safety.

In support of health and sports programs and to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, Zain continued to partner with suffix Sports Management to present the Zain Ramadan Challenge at Al Shaheed Park, which featured walkathons and marathons throughout the Holy Month, with advanced tech tools used to monitor the participants. The challenge targeted both males and females from all ages to encourage them to keep fit and adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, not only during the Holy Month, but throughout the year.

This year, Zain organized the first-of-its-kind drive-thru Girgeaan celebration at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh. The event came in collaboration with the creative minds at Wainkoum and witnessed a great turnout of children and families who were eager to celebrate with Zain, celebrating without leaving their cars.

To promote a spirit of teamwork and enrich out-of-office bonding, Zain hosted its third padel tournament for staff at PADEL IN Courts in Yarmouk Sports Club, Mishref. The competition ran for two consecutive days, where 20 two-player teams competed for the title.

Every Ramadan, Zain diversifies the content of its campaign to include cultural and recreational programs, and so this year it sponsored Mukhalat radio show in partnership with 360 FM, offering daily prizes to listeners and winners all through the Holy Month. Zain also sponsored the new season of Qudwa, a program hosted by Sheikh Fahad Al Kandari that presented beautiful Islamic values, in addition to sponsoring a wide range of TV programs of the biggest local channels.

Towards the end of the Holy Month, Zain partnered with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to present hospitality services and facilitate the transportation of worshippers at the Grand Mosque of Kuwait during Qiyaam prayers throughout the last 10 days of Ramadan. The company also shared the blessings of Eid prayers with worshippers during the first day of Eid.

Delivering on its annual promise to bring the most spectacular of theatrical performances to its loyal fans, Zain presented its all-new play “Nothing is Ever Like Zain” with daily mesmerizing shows throughout Eid holiday at the Arena Kuwait. Mixing stunning theatrical performances with the latest technologies, the company presented a show like no other, reflecting positive values and hosting top local and regional stars. The play was directed by Sameer Aboud and written by Hiba Hamada, with music composed by Ehab Abdulwahed and distribution by Ahmed Tareq Yahya.