Zain celebrates love for Kuwait with spectacular shows

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announced that it has successfully completed an extensive, month-long program of social activities and programs to share the joys of the national holidays season with the community, echoing its love and devotion to Kuwait. Zain has always sought to be an active part of Kuwaiti people’s celebrations in this cherished time of the year by launching and supporting programs that reflect the love of Kuwaitis for their nation. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of Kuwait’s independence and 32nd anniversary of its liberation.

Every year, the community anticipates Zain’s participation in the biggest social events, where the company adds its own flavor and reflects its brand values and identity: Zain A Wonderful World. The company has long considered itself a key partner of the Kuwaiti community, especially in such seasons of national joy. In the following report, Zain showcases some of the top activities and programs it has launched and supported during February 2023:

Drone shows on Green Island

Months before the national celebrations season officially kicked-off, Zain sought to prepare a grand celebratory project that befits Kuwait’s festivities and was keen on leveraging on its investment in technology to present the project in the most spectacular fashion. This resulted in a collaboration with the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) to host a special aerial drone show that featured 2,000 drones from Zain, lighting up the skies of the Green Island with the most breathtaking images. In collaboration with TEC, Zain’s 2,000 drones presented a total of 8 shows throughout an entire month, a technical feat that came for the first time in the MENA region. Zain is extremely proud of this accomplishment, achieved in Kuwait’s name.

The drones took flight in Kuwait’s skies, precisely above the Green Island, painting breathtaking images that awed the crowds below. The images depicted Kuwait’s past and present identities, including the Kuwait flag, the official logo of this year’s national celebrations, pearl diving, desert life, and more. Next, the drones painted beautiful images of Kuwait’s most prominent buildings, including Seif Palace, the National Assembly, the Grand Mosque, Kuwait Towers, and others. The shows concluded with stunning portraits of HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince.

February Kuwait Festival

Zain was the official sponsor of the February Kuwait Festival 2023 held at the Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall. The event was organized by Rotana throughout February and featured many beloved stars from the GCC and Arab world. Zain is proud to have strategically supported this national festival since its inception as part of its commitment to being actively present in the projects that celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays.

Every year, the Kuwaiti community eagerly awaits this grand event as it features some of the top artists from Kuwait, the GCC, and the Arab world. The concerts of February Kuwait Festival 2023 hosted a plethora of stars, including Nabeel Shuail, Asala Nasri, Mohammed Abdu, Mutrif Al Mutrif, Angham, Majed Al Muhandis, Nancy Ajram, Aseel Abubaker, Nawal Alkuwaitiah, Abdullah Alrwaished, and Alissa.

Activities at Winter Wonderland

Under its strategic partnership with Winter Wonderland Kuwait, the biggest and first winter-themed carnival of its kind in the nation in collaboration with TEC, Zain held many exciting activities and competitions for visitors at WWL in collaboration with 360 FM to celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays. Zain held the fun activities at its booth in WWL, where large crowds of families, children, and young people joined to take part in the company’s competitions and win special prizes. Entertainer Osama Fouda hosted the special activities, interacting with the crowds LIVE on 360 FM for a week.

Zain was keen on being one of the first strategic supporters of Winter Wonderland, which comes to Kuwait for the very first time all the way from London, as part of its belief in the vital role played by the Kuwaiti private sector in supporting entertainment and recreational venues in the nation. Winter Wonderland offers a fun, immersive, and safe setting that meets the best standards, and contributes to progressing the local economic and touristic scenes.

Zain family national celebration

As it does every year, Zain held a special event for its staff to celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays. The celebration was held at Zain’s HQ in Shuwaikh and attended by the company’s executive management team who joined the wider Zain family in echoing their love and devotion to Kuwait. The event was attended by the company’s executive management team and crowds of employees from across the company’s divisions and departments, who all joined the celebration in a wonderful family setting filled with national pride.

This special celebration is one of Zain’s top social programs held for employees in February of every year. The event brings together staff and senior executive management together to further strengthen the links between members of the Zain family and renew the spirit of teamwork under the national celebrations theme.

The event featured many fun activities and programs that centered around celebrating Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days, where the company’s employees gathered in a family atmosphere filled with national pride. The event’s program also included exciting competitions, prizes for winners, and a special performance by a traditional band that played wonderful traditional Kuwaiti pieces throughout the celebration.