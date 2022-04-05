Zain distributes over 30,000 Iftar meals

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the launch of its annual Iftar initiative on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan under the theme “30 Days of Blessings”. As part of its social campaign during the holy month, the company distributes over 30,000 Iftar meals throughout Ramadan in collaboration with its strategic partner the Kuwait Food Bank.

Zain inaugurated the initiative at Kuwait City with the attendance of Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, Vice Chairman of the Kuwait Food Bank Meshal Al-Ansari, as well as Zain and Food bank teams.

This year, Zain’s Iftar initiative comes back for its 15th year after a halt of two years due to the pandemic. The Iftar initiative is one of the main pillars of the company’s Ramadan campaign as part of its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy, putting Zain at the forefront of leading national companies that exert charitable and volunteer efforts.

To commit to health measures and achieve social distancing, Zain directly offers the Iftar meals to fasting individuals this year in strategic partnership with the Kuwait Food Bank via special trucks that deliver the meals daily across the country, in place of the traditional Iftar halls the company used to host before the pandemic. The trucks visit the most populated areas to secure the daily Iftar meal for workers, underprivileged individuals and families, and others who are in most need during Ramadan.

This annual initiative is considered a main pillar of Zain’s comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility (CSSR) campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The Iftar meals distribution is supervised by Zain’s team as part of its commitment to present an added value to the community.

This initiative is part of a series of programs the company is organizing throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan with the aim of having a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones. The company’s solid CSSR strategy primarily focuses on the wellbeing of the entire nation. For this reason, the company has maintained its support of numerous initiatives that spread awareness and help make a difference to people’s everyday lives.