Zain fantasy football kicks off with KD 10,000 prize pool

KUWAIT: Zain has announced the kick-off of this season’s Dawri Zain Fantasy League; the first-ever local fantasy football game exclusively dedicated to the Kuwaiti Premier League. The winners of the top three places will share a prize pool of KD 10,000 in cash at the end of the season. Last season’s edition of the game was wildly successful, having attracted thousands of local football enthusiasts and Dawri Zain fans. Holders of the top three places in the leaderboards were crowned on-stage during Zain’s prestigious Excellence Awards ceremony, held to recognize last season’s top performing athletes.

With this launch, Zain brings the thrills of Kuwaiti football to the digital space. Fantasy Football is one of the most popular online games in European and international sports leagues, and the company has brought this thrilling and highly competitive experience to local fans with a platform that is exclusively dedicated to the Kuwaiti Premier League.

Zain invites fans to sign up and create their fantasy teams before the league kicks-off on 24 August for the chance to collect the highest possible number of points. The game is available on the web at dawrizain.com, and on smartphones via the Dawri Zain app for iOS on the App Store and for Android on the Play Store. The game offers a thrilling experience for users to pick their own lineup, compete with other players, and collect the most points to achieve the fantasy league title. Users must buy 15 players from the available KD 100m budget to form their team, and all prices and points scored reflect the actual performance in the Kuwaiti Premier League.

The game is highly competitive and relies on each player’s intuition and how much they know about the league. To encourage fans to play, compete, and passionately follow their teams, Zain offers cash prizes of KD 10,000 to the winners of the Dawri Zain Fantasy Football League. The prizes will be given to the holders of the first three places in the leaderboards at the end of the season as follows: KD 5,000 for the first-place winner, KD 3,500 for the second-place winner, and KD 1,500 for the third-place winner.

The announcement comes under the umbrella of Zain’s strategic partnership with the Kuwait Football Association for the 2022-2026 seasons, which includes the Kuwait Premier League (Dawri Zain) and First Division League. Zain also extends its support to HH the Amir’s Cup, HH the Crown Prince’s Cup, and the KFA Cup (Zain Cup).