Zain hosted KACCH children and orphans at ‘Zain Forever’

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted children in hospitals and their families and orphaned children from social care centers to its latest theatrical production ‘Zain Forever’ at the Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. The step came in collaboration with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospitals (KACCH) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development’s Social Care Centers.

This contribution came in line with Zain’s comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, through which the company aims at sharing the joys of various occasions with all segments of the society, especially children in hospitals, orphans, and children with special needs. Zain was keen on inviting the children to share the happy and joyful experience of its annual theatrical productions with them.

During the show, Zain invited representatives from the Kuwait Olympic Committee, organizers of the upcoming third GCC Games to be hosted by the State of Kuwait soon in Official Sponsorship from Zain. The representatives took the stage to introduce the children to Salmi, the recently unveiled mascot of the tournament. Salmi was inspired by the Fennec fox (Al-Hesni), one of the icons of Kuwaiti wildlife, known for its ability to live in Kuwait’s harsh desert environment and extreme heat.

This step is an extension of Zain’s strategic partnership with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospitals (KACCH) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development’s Social Care Centers. Throughout the past years, Zain organized many interactive visits to hospitals, medical centers, and social care centers to present gifts and organize entertainment programs to children and orphans. The company is always keen on celebrating special occasions with them, including national holidays, Girgian, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, and more.

After a stoppage of two years due to COVID, Zain celebrated the tenth year of producing Eid Al-Fitr theatrical productions with the debut of ‘Zain Forever’. The play drew joy and happiness on the faces of children and their families throughout Eid holiday at Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall. The show centered around the story of a little girl and her friends adventuring through challenges and surprises via many art scenes, including snowy fields, green forests, and deep oceans. The play featured beautiful musical pieces and child-focused lyrics.