Zain hosted Ramadan ghabga gathering for Kuwaiti media

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted a special Ramadan ghabga gathering for Kuwaiti media and press representatives as part of its social campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The gathering came in recognition of the media’s great role and efforts in serving the nation’s information and culture sectors.

The event celebrated the huge role played by press, TV, and radio institutions in the further progress of the nation. Zain strongly believes in the crucial role and powerful effects of the media in raising public awareness, especially during the COVID pandemic the past two years.

The ghabga gathering was attended by a large number of local and regional media representatives, including editors-in-chiefs, press, television stations, radio channels, electronic news platforms, media personalities, video crews, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Information and Culture. The event featured many entertainment and recreational programs amidst a beautiful Ramadan atmosphere.

During his opening speech, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti said: “We are honored tonight to welcome representatives of Kuwaiti media and press in our special ghabga, which we host in celebration and recognition of the great role you all play in serving the nation’s media scene.”

Khashti continued: “Zain is always keen on implementing its media responsibility in line with its comprehensive corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy. We support media programs and projects that contribute to elevating the cultural scene within the community.” Khashti added: “In the modern age, new terminologies surfaced, such as press technology, which represent tech applications and tools the media rely on to spread, store, and process information.”

Khashti noted: “Without a doubt, we now have a huge information revolution after newspapers and media entered the tech publishing era. You are the voice of the people, and your presence affects human behavior. The media is the real indicator on social, economic, and cultural progress.”

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan includes many social and cultural programs, with the aim of celebrating the true spirit the holy month brings as well as helping less fortunate people enjoy Ramadan happily.