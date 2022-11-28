Zain hosted social and sports programs for NUKS USA students

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, hosted an array of social, entertainment, and sports programs for Kuwaiti students in the United States as part of its presence as a strategic partner of the 38th annual conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA). The event took place in Los Angeles, California under the patronage of H.H. the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahamd Al Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Zain is proud to continue its strategic partnership with NUKS USA, as it is considered a main supporter of the union for nearly 20 years. NUKS USA is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad, and Zain’s support comes in line with its mission to contribute to the youth and education sectors. The company is proud to have become an integral part of the union’s success, through which it connects with the country’s youth abroad.

Every year, Zain strives to bring the best programs for Kuwait’s students in the US, and this year the company presented several new activities throughout the conference’s three-day period. Zain held a sports seminar through which it hosted many Kuwaiti sports figures who traveled to the US to speak and meet with the students, including member of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Fatima Hayat, local sports figure and ex-president of Al Tadamun Sports Club Yousef Al Baidan, and Kuwaiti MMA champion Mohammed Al Aqraa.

Zain also sponsored a special talk named “Create Your Own Opportunity”, which featured a number of prominent young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs who have launched their own startups and worked at some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including co-founder and CEO of CODED Academy Ahmad Marafi, Industry Lead for Education and Research at Microsoft Kuwait Naser Al Abduljalil, Head of Engineering and Analytics at Amazon Abdullah Al Attal, and Ex-Senior Product Manager and Senior Vendor Manager at Amazon and co-founder of Ordable Salem Marafi. The guests shared their success stories, experiences, and leadership and entrepreneurship tips with the students.

In addition to Zain’s special talks, NUKS students always wait for the company’s sports tournaments in the US every year, usually football competitions full of excitement and thrill. This year, Zain thought of bringing something entirely new, and organized an all-new padel tournament for the students, especially since this emerging sport has been so popular among youth in Kuwait and the world. In addition, Zain also hosted a special on-stage entertainment segment with valuable prizes for the students during the conference.

The National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA) serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States. The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the latest updates of the Kuwaiti community on another. NUKS USA was publicized in the USA and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.