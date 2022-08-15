Zain hosted students of KON Program at its Innovation Campus

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted students of the KON Social Entrepreneurship Program at its Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) in the company’s main headquarters in Shuwaikh. The event came as part of Zain’s sponsorship of the seventh edition of the training program organized by LOYAC in collaboration with Babson College in Boston.

Zain continues to support this unique program as part of its belief in the great value it adds to the local entrepreneurial community and its contributions to developing the business skills of Kuwait’s future entrepreneurs. This year, Zain’s strategic partnership with LOYAC reaches its 18th consecutive year, which the company considers a great achievement and a step forward that truly reflects the strength and resilience of the collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organizations in empowering Kuwaiti youth.

Zain hosted KON students at its Innovation Campus (ZINC) in its main headquarters in Shuwaikh, where they pitched their projects to the judges panel that consisted of executives from Zain and private sector companies. The judges reviewed the presentations and shared their thoughts and suggestions with the students to further enhance their projects and lead them towards becoming successful, sustainable, and profitable startups.

During its support to the program’s past four seasons, Zain received amazing feedback from young ambitious youth who had a keen interest in entrepreneurship in Kuwait. The program continues to empower young students, help them discover their potential, and lead them towards success, helping them unleash their creativity and bright ideas.

KON, one of LOYAC’s latest youth development programs, trains school children (ages 12-16 years) in the area of Social Entrepreneurship. The program is held in two periods and comes in in collaboration with Babson College in Boston, considered the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States and the number one institution in the world for entrepreneurship education.

Zain is proud to be a Strategic Partner of LOYAC since its inception, especially that it is considered one of the most prominent national programs that caters to the youth and offers them a healthy and empowering environment to develop their skills and talents in an educational, fun, and social atmosphere.